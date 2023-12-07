Specifications for the 2018 Ford Mondeo Trend (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Mondeo Trend (5 Yr) Md My18.25 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1599 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1482 mm
|Length
|4871 mm
|Width
|1852 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1629 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2210 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|580 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|277 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|345 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Wf0Exxwpce%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Compatible Apps
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Solid Paint
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $500