2018 Haval H2 Lux (4X2) My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

d56a17f1/2018 haval h2 lux 4x2 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 04ae0157
2018 Haval H2 Lux (4X2) My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Haval H2 Lux (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1695 mm
Length 4335 mm
Width 1814 mm
Kerb Weight 1529 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
CO2 Emissions 208 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 168 g/km
CO2 Urban 278 g/km
CO2 Combined 208 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 210 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwee4A4Xff000011
Country Manufactured China

Current Haval H2 pricing and specs

Lux 2Wd 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $25,990
Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $22,990
Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $19,990