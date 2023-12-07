WhichCar
2018 Holden Astra Lt (5Yr) Bk My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportwagon

2018 Holden Astra Lt (5Yr) Bk My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Sportwagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Holden Astra Lt (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2662 mm
Height 1510 mm
Length 4702 mm
Width 1809 mm
Kerb Weight 1355 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1420 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 177 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Compound Crank Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom