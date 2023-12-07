WhichCar
2018 Holden Astra Ltz Bl My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Holden Astra Ltz Bl My18 1.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Holden Astra Ltz. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 122 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 4665 mm
Width 1807 mm
Kerb Weight 1318 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 112 g/km
CO2 Urban 191 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Compound Crank Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Kl3B?5Em@H1234567
Country Manufactured Korea