Specifications for the 2018 Holden Astra Rs. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Holden Astra Rs Bk My17.5 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1581 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2662 mm
|Height
|1485 mm
|Length
|4386 mm
|Width
|1809 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1344 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1420 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Compound Crank Rear Axle, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pilla
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|Poland
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550