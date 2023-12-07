Specifications for the 2018 HSV Colorado Sportscat Plus (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 HSV Colorado Sportscat Plus (4X4) 82C43 My19 2.8L Diesel Crew Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|251 mm
|Wheelbase
|3096 mm
|Height
|1826 mm
|Length
|5345 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2281 kg
|Gcm
|6300 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3150 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1028 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|CO2 Emissions
|210 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5B
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|246 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|210 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|10X18
|Rear Rim Size
|10X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mmu148Pk0Kh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Chrome Surround - Front Fog Lights
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tonneau Cover
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Sail Plane - $1,300
- Performance Suspension - $3,600
- Ute Tray Liner - $300