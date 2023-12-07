Specifications for the 2018 Hyundai Iload 3S Twin Swing. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Hyundai Iload 3S Twin Swing Tq4 My19 2.5L Diesel 4D Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1685 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1935 mm
|Length
|5125 mm
|Width
|1920 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2084 kg
|Gcm
|5160 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1117 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|231 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|189 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|303 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|231 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|160 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmfwbh7Jr8U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-media Pack
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Wing Doors
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695