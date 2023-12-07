Specifications for the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Crdi (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Active Crdi (4X4) Dm5 My18 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1633 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1580 mm
|Length
|4690 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1830 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2600 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|770 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|169 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|265 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhss81Bnbu123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Pedals
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $695
- Metallic Paint - $695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500