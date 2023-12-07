Specifications for the 2018 Kia Picanto Ao Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Kia Picanto Ao Edition Ja My19 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Micro
|Tracking Front
|1394 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1403 mm
|Ground Clearance
|156 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1500 mm
|Length
|3670 mm
|Width
|1625 mm
|Kerb Weight
|999 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|180 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|122 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knab@512&#T123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Pedals
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Flip/Folding key
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- LED Headlights
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Premium Gear Knob
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Premium Seats
- Power Steering
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- X-Line Pack
