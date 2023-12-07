Specifications for the 2018 Kia Stinger 200S Rafa Signature Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Kia Stinger 200S Rafa Signature Edt Ck My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1693 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|290 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|182 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knae*51Am*6123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Mode Selection
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hood Insulator
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Hood Lift System
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Luggage Compartment Cover
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Quad Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
Current Kia Stinger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 GT-Line (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|2.0 GT-Line (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$60,430
|200S 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$52,750
|3.3 GT (Black Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|3.3 GT (Red Leather) 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$66,460
|330S 4D Sedan
|3.3L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,530