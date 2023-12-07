Specifications for the 2018 Kia Stinger 200Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Kia Stinger 200Si Ck My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1596 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2905 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1870 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1693 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|290 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|353 Nm
|Makimum Power
|182 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knae*51Am*6123456
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hood Insulator
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Level Interior Lighting
- Hood Lift System
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Luggage Compartment Cover
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Quad Exhaust
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Seatbelt/s Emergency Locking Retractor
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695
