2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 724 My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder 724 My18 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1165 mm
Length 4506 mm
Width 1924 mm
Kerb Weight 1382 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 668 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 83 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 314 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 314 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 8000
Torque RPM 6500
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 470 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 R20
Rear Tyre 305/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 11X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Ceramic Ventilated Disc
Rear Brakes Ceramic Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On The Cross Member Lhs
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Zhwe@%Zf&?La00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Lamborghini Huracan pricing and specs

Evo RWD 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $378,400
Evo Spyder (AWD) 2D Convertible 5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD N/A
Evo (AWD) 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD N/A
Evo RWD 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $355,400
Evo RWD 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD $366,900