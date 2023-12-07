Specifications for the 2018 LDV G10 Executive (7 Seat Mpv). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 LDV G10 Executive (7 Seat Mpv) Sv7A 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1660 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|3198 mm
|Height
|1928 mm
|Length
|5168 mm
|Width
|1980 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2057 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|743 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|272 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|209 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|380 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|272 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Lskg4Al15Fa123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Surround Camera System
- Sliding Doors Dual - Windowed
- Sunroof
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System