2018 Lexus Es350 Sports Luxury Gsv60R My16 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Lexus Es350 Sports Luxury Gsv60R My16 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Lexus Es350 Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4900 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 224 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 317 g/km
CO2 Combined 224 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6200
Torque RPM 4700
Maxiumum Torque 346 Nm
Makimum Power 204 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbk1Gg002123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan