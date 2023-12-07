Specifications for the 2018 Lexus Rc F Carbon. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Lexus Rc F Carbon Usc10R My18 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1555 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4705 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|390 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|259 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|374 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|259 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7100
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|530 Nm
|Makimum Power
|351 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthpppsbc10123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control