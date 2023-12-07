Specifications for the 2018 Lotus Evora 410 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Lotus Evora 410 Sport My16 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1567 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2575 mm
|Height
|1229 mm
|Length
|4342 mm
|Width
|1848 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1377 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|410 Nm
|Makimum Power
|306 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|VIN Number
|Scclmd$U%&Hc00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- 360 Degree Park Distance Control
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $5,999
- Black Brake Calipers - $899
- Black Pack - $4,499
- Cruise Control - $899
- Leather Trim - $7,499
- Leather Trim Special - $7,499
- Metallic Paint - $2,999
- Painted Brake Calipers - $899
Current Lotus Evora pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$172,100
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$168,700
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$151,200
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$159,200
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$165,200
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$148,200
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,000
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$161,800
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$198,990
|Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe
|3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$194,990