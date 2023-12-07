WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Evora
  4. Gt410 Sport

2018 Lotus Evora Gt410 Sport My19 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Lotus Evora Gt410 Sport My19 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Lotus Evora Gt410 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Lotus Evora News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1564 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2575 mm
Height 1229 mm
Length 4385 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1377 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 306 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
VIN Number Scclmd$U%&Hc@0001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Lotus Evora pricing and specs

Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $172,100
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $168,700
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $151,200
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $159,200
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $165,200