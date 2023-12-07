Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Maserati Ghibli D M157 My17 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1461 mm
|Length
|4971 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1835 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|158 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|132 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|204 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|158 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|243 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamts57D001000001
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- App Display & Control
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Washer Jets
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Leather Dashboard
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- On board Computer
- Park Assist
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $5,384
- Luxury Pack - $16,000
- Sports pack - $13,000
Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$143,400
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$171,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$254,400
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$136,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$163,100
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$241,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$157,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$188,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$279,600