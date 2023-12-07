WhichCar
2018 Maserati Ghibli M157 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Maserati Ghibli M157 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli M157 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1635 mm
Tracking Rear 1653 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2998 mm
Height 1461 mm
Length 4971 mm
Width 1945 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 207 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 158 g/km
CO2 Urban 292 g/km
CO2 Combined 207 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 257 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Under Driver Seat
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamrs57D001000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Italy

