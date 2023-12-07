Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Ghibli S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Maserati Ghibli S M157 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Wheelbase
|2998 mm
|Height
|1461 mm
|Length
|4971 mm
|Width
|1945 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1810 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|321 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|223 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|321 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamss57D001000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Assist
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Performance Brakes
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Performance Sound System
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Performance Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Twin Tailpipes
Current Maserati Ghibli pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$143,400
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$171,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$254,400
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$136,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$163,100
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$241,900
|GT Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$157,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$188,600
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$279,600