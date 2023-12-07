WhichCar
2018 Maserati Granturismo M/C Stradale My16 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Maserati Granturismo M/C Stradale My16 4.7L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Sequential Manu
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Granturismo M/C Stradale. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1586 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2942 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4933 mm
Width 1915 mm
Kerb Weight 1670 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 300 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 86 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 337 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 337 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 338 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 295/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zamln45%000012345
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

