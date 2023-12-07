WhichCar
2018 Maserati Levante M161 My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

05b1189e/2018 maserati levante 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 04c30160
2018 Maserati Levante M161 My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Levante M161 My18. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1679 mm
Length 5003 mm
Width 1968 mm
Kerb Weight 2205 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2972 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 767 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 189 g/km
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 189 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 202 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 Zr19
Rear Tyre 265/50 Zr19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Electronically Controlled Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zn6Tu61D00X123456
Country Manufactured Italy

