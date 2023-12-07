Specifications for the 2018 Maserati Quattroporte S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Maserati Quattroporte S M156 My18 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automated Manua
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3171 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|5262 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|321 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/40 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|5 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamrp56D001123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Brake Calipers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Forward Collision Warning
- Full Leather Interior
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass
- Heated Washer Jets
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Boot Release
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof
- Power Sunroof With Power Blinds
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-Tensioner Driver Seat
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Soft Door Close
- Sports Exhaust System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
