2018 Mazda BT-50 Xtr (4X4) My17 Update 3.2L Diesel Freestyle Utility

2018 Mazda BT-50 Xtr (4X4) My17 Update 3.2L Diesel Freestyle Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2018 Mazda BT-50 Xtr (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 237 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1810 mm
Length 5365 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 2042 kg
Gcm 6000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1158 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Combined 235 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 8X17
Rear Rim Size 8X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Mm0Up0Y#$00123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

