2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring (FWD) My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

a0cd1aaf/2018 mazda cx 9 touring fwd 2 5l petrol 4d wagon 04de0167
2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring (FWD) My18 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1747 mm
Length 5075 mm
Width 1969 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 197 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 161 g/km
CO2 Urban 259 g/km
CO2 Combined 197 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Control Arm, Control Link, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Diesel, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Tc2Wla00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

