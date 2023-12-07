Specifications for the 2018 Mazda 2 Maxx (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mazda 2 Maxx (5Yr) Dj 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1485 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1495 mm
|Length
|4060 mm
|Width
|1695 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1038 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|44 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|102 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|153 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|121 g/km
|Engine
|Direct Fuel Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|141 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mm0Dj2Ha60W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward & Reverse
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Data System
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Satellite Navigation
Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$27,200
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,900
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,200
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,100
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,600
|G15 GT 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 GT 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$28,070
|G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,670
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Pure 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$22,870
|G15 Pure 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$24,870
|G15 Evolve 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$26,370