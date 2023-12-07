Specifications for the 2018 Mazda 6 Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mazda 6 Touring 6C My17 (Gl) 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1471 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|124 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|203 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmogj103100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Special - $200
- Safety Pack - $1,490
Current Mazda 6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20Th Anniversary 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,200
|20Th Anniversary 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,500
|G25 Sport 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|G25 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,100
|G25 Touring 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,300
|G25 Touring 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,600
|G35 GT Speed 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,200
|G35 GT Speed 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,700
