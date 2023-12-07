WhichCar
2018 Mazda 6 Touring 6C My18 (Gl) 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Mazda 6 Touring 6C My18 (Gl) 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Mazda 6 Touring. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1471 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Gl103300123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

