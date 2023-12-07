Specifications for the 2018 Mazda MX-5 Rf. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mazda MX-5 Rf K My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2310 mm
|Height
|1235 mm
|Length
|3915 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1106 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Gasoline Direct Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmond2E7A00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- LED Headlights
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Retractable Hardtop
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Window Demister
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $250
- Metallic Paint Premium - $550
Current Mazda MX-5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,800
|G20 Rf 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$46,250
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$50,140
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$48,640
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,800
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$52,300
|G20 Rf GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$55,300
|G20 Roadster 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$41,520
|G20 Roadster GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$51,640
|G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,000
|G20 Rf 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$44,900
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,600
|G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$47,200
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$53,000
|G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$51,500
|G20 Rf GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$54,500
|G20 Roadster 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$40,300
|G20 Roadster GT Rs 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$50,100