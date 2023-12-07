Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Cls 63 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-AMG Cls 63 S 218 My16.5 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Multi Clut
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4996 mm
|Width
|1881 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2390 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|233 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|181 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|327 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|233 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2183652A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Designo Edition Pack
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $10,800
- Carbon Fibre Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $6,900
- Heated Rear Seats - $950
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,000
