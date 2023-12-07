WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. E
  4. 63 S 4Matic+

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ 213 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ 213 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1649 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4988 mm
Width 1907 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 212 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 179 g/km
CO2 Urban 273 g/km
CO2 Combined 212 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R20
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 10.0Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130892A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG E pricing and specs

53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $181,600
53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $172,300
53 4Matic+ Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 3.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $152,100
63 S 4Matic+ 4D Sedan 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $236,700
63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition 4D Sedan 4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Multi Clut, AWD $271,600