Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S Edition 1 253 My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1613 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4737 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2020 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|247 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|202 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|324 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|247 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6250
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wd*2539052F000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital TV
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Go
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Nappa Leather
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,700
- Ceramic Brakes - $7,500
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Highlights - $4,500
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,000
Current Mercedes-AMG Glc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$187,000
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$179,300
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$136,000
|63 S 4Matic 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD
|$191,800
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$146,900
|43 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$136,400
|43 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$143,200
|43 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$133,000