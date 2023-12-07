Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic X166 My18 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Tracking Front
|1669 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1672 mm
|Ground Clearance
|195 mm
|Wheelbase
|3250 mm
|Height
|1947 mm
|Length
|5242 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2451 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3402 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|CO2 Emissions
|288 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|242 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|371 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|288 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|760 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1668242A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Air Con & Cruise & Pwr Wind & Traction Cont
- Active Curve System
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Automatic Door Locks
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Balance
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contour Seats Leather Upholstery
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Luxury Front Seats
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Park Assist
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power Folding Rear Seat
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof
- Red Brake Calipers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $500
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,500
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $6,900
- Entertainment Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,100
- Night Pack - $2,900
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $9,500
