WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. Gls
  4. 63 4Matic

2018 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic X166 My18 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

0a411be3/2018 mercedes amg gls 63 4matic 5 5l petrol 4d wagon 04ee016d
2018 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic X166 My18 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Gls 63 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG Gls News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1669 mm
Tracking Rear 1672 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 3250 mm
Height 1947 mm
Length 5242 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 2451 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3402 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 288 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 242 g/km
CO2 Urban 371 g/km
CO2 Combined 288 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 285/40 R22
Front Rim Size 10.5Jx22
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1668242A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Gls pricing and specs

63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $299,900
63 4Matic+ Fl (Mhev) 4D Wagon 4.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Auto Torque Clu, AWD $289,400