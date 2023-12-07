Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 217 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 217 My17 5.5L Petrol 2D Cabriolet
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1629 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|114 mm
|Wheelbase
|2945 mm
|Height
|1428 mm
|Length
|5044 mm
|Width
|1912 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2585 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|475 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2174772*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital TV
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Sport Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Nappa Leather
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Power Boot Lid
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Sunglass Holder
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,700
- Ceramic Brakes - $17,500
- Carbon Fibre Engine Cover - $3,425
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $7,500
- Driver Pack - $2,600
- Garage Door Opener in Interior Mirror - $525
- Head Up Display
- LED Headlights Pack - $5,900
- Metallic Paint - $2,400
- Metallic Paint Premium - $8,075
- Metallic Paint Special - $6,375
- Night Pack - $1,600
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Premium Sound System - $9,900
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $525