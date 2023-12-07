WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 L 222 My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 L 222 My18 4.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1501 mm
Length 5302 mm
Width 1914 mm
Kerb Weight 2211 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs
Rear Suspension Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2221872*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany