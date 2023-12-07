WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. S65
  4. 217 My19

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 217 My19 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 217 My19 6.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 217 My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1629 mm
Tracking Rear 1643 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2945 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 5044 mm
Width 1913 mm
Kerb Weight 2140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2585 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 282 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 205 g/km
CO2 Urban 403 g/km
CO2 Combined 282 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 463 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 285/35 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2173792A000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany