Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A200 Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Benz A200 Edition 1 177 1.3L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1537 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4419 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1885 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|130 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|110 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|167 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|130 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1620
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd1770872*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Aluminium Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Central Locking
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cushion Extension
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Brake Control
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Skirts
- Solid Paint
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wind Deflector
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $3,190
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Pack - $1,290
- Exclusive Pack - $2,990
- Keyless Go - $990
- Light Pack - $490
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,190
- Night Pack - $1,490
- Safety Pack - $790
- Sports pack - $1,990
- Vision Pack - $2,490
Current Mercedes-Benz A200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400
|Mhev 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|W177 My25 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|V177 My25 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400