2018 Mercedes-Benz C220 D Sport Edition 205 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate

2018 Mercedes-Benz C220 D Sport Edition 205 My17.5 2.1L Diesel 4D Estate details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C220 D Sport Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 123 g/km
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 106 g/km
CO2 Urban 149 g/km
CO2 Combined 123 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2052042*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa