2018 Mercedes-Benz Cla 180 Night Edition 117 My18.5 1.6L Petrol 4D Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz Cla 180 Night Edition 117 My18.5 1.6L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Cla 180 Night Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4781 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1430 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1920 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 715 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 177 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1173432*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

