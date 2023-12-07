Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic (Hybrid) 257 My19.5 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1637 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1427 mm
|Length
|4994 mm
|Width
|1896 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1980 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|158 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|268 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2573592A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Air Body Control Suspension
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Brakes
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- AMG Interior
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack
- Active Park Assist
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Control
- Command Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- First Aid Kit
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Headrest Adjustment
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Solid Paint
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,450
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Comfort Pack - $7,100
- Digital TV - $2,200
- Exclusive Pack
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,990
- Nappa Leather - $3,490
- Premium Paint - $4,300
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $680