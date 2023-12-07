WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic (Hybrid) 257 My19.5 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic (Hybrid) 257 My19.5 3.0L Hybrid 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Cls 450 4Matic (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1619 mm
Tracking Rear 1637 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1427 mm
Length 4994 mm
Width 1896 mm
Kerb Weight 1980 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 197 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 158 g/km
CO2 Urban 268 g/km
CO2 Combined 197 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2573592A000001
Country Manufactured Germany