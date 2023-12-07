WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E220
  4. D

2018 Mercedes-Benz E220 D 238 My18 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz E220 D 238 My18 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E220 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E220 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1642 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4826 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 125 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 114 g/km
CO2 Urban 144 g/km
CO2 Combined 125 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 143 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2383142F000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany