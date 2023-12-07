Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E220 D Sport Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Benz E220 D Sport Edition 213 My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Saloon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1642 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1584 mm
|Ground Clearance
|111 mm
|Wheelbase
|2939 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4925 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1819 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|CO2 Emissions
|115 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|111 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|126 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|115 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|143 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2130042A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Folding Rear Seat - One Piece
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Go
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Ventilated Rear Seats
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Air Balance - $800
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- AMG Line - $6,300
- Air Suspension - $3,900
- Climatised Front Seats - $1,400
- Digital TV - $1,200
- Exclusive Pack - $1,900
- Leather Trim - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,990
- Nappa Leather - $3,490
- Solid Paint
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $650
- Vision Pack - $4,990
- Wireless Phone Charge - $350