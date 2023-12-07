WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz E250 212 My15 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz E250 212 My15 Upgrade 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E250 212 My15 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1599 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1490 mm
Length 4985 mm
Width 1873 mm
Kerb Weight 1680 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2245 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 565 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120362A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany