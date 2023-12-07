WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 213 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 213 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 213 My18. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1642 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 111 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1468 mm
Length 4923 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1665 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 135 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 275/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130482A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

