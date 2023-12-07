WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 238 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 238 My18 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E300 238 My18. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1642 mm
Tracking Rear 1586 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4826 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2230 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 163 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 137 g/km
CO2 Urban 208 g/km
CO2 Combined 163 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr20
Rear Tyre 275/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2383482F000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E300 pricing and specs

E (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $129,575