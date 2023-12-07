WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz E350 E (Hybrid) 213 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-Benz E350 E (Hybrid) 213 My18 2.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E350 E (Hybrid). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1596 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2939 mm
Height 1474 mm
Length 4926 mm
Width 1852 mm
Kerb Weight 1925 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2565 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 49 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 49 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2130502A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz E350 pricing and specs

Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $116,700
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $147,000
Eq (Hybrid) 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $133,100
Eq (Hybrid) Night Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $128,200
Eq (Hybrid) 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $105,400