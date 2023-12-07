WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic 238 My19.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2018 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic 238 My19.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1599 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4826 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 2023 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 170 g/km
CO2 Urban 288 g/km
CO2 Combined 211 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2384682F000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany