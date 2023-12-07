WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. S350
  4. D

2018 Mercedes-Benz S350 D 222 My18 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-Benz S350 D 222 My18 2.9L Diesel 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S350 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz S350 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1632 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 5129 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2210 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2220202*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany