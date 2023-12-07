WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sl 400 R231 My17.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sl 400 R231 My17.5 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sl 400. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1521 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2585 mm
Height 1316 mm
Length 4640 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2115 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 380 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2314652*000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany