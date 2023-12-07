Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Benz V 220 D Mwb 447 My17 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2145 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|905 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdf44781323000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Floor Mats - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Sunglass Holder
- Solid Paint
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Avantgarde Interior Design Pack - $6,500
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,550
- AMG Line - $4,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,250
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
Current Mercedes-Benz V pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$128,500
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$108,300
|300 D Avantgarde Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$133,876
|250 D Mwb 5D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 9 Speed Auto G-Tronic P, RWD
|$112,816